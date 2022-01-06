Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,947,000 after buying an additional 69,842 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 696,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.02. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

