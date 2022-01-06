Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

CRWD opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -190.73 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.