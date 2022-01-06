Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,293 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

