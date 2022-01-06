Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 44.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VVV opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.