Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,235 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.