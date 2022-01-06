Lossless (LSS) Market Capitalization Tops $30.25 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and $2.39 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00060265 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00068568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.06 or 0.07778469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00075600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,678.34 or 0.99540089 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.