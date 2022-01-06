Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $259.81 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.80. The company has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

