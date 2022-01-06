Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.55

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and traded as low as $36.61. Lundin Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 0 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNDNF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

