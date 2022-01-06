Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 37,653 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $110,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.