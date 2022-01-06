Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,907 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $156,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.14.

TT stock opened at $192.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

