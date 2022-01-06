Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $119.51 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,456 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.21% of HealthEquity worth $119,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -664.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.