Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $129.50 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,374,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,710 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $129,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

