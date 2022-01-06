Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,302 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 5.64% of frontdoor worth $200,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

