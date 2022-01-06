Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,671,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,672,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.93% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.84.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

