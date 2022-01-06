MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 2,898 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $231,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MTSI traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.68. 173,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,162. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

