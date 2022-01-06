Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 38,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWG traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average is $219.44. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $200.79 and a 52-week high of $247.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.624 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.