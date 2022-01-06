Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,813. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.66.

