Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000.

PFFD stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,983 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

