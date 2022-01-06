MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$23.50 at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.65 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.