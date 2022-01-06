Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Update

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAGE opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Magellan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
About Magellan Gold
