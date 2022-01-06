Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Update

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAGE opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Magellan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

