Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Up 4.6%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $20.85. 3,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,196,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 927,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

