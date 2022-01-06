Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.67

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 10102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $408.95 million for the quarter.

VK Co, Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

