Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

