Managed Account Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

