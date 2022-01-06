Managed Account Services Inc. Has $972,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

