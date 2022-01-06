Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after buying an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,631,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

