Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,207 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07.

NYSE:MODN opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 150.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.