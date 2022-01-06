MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

MKTW has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

