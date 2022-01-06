Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 1,087.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MAKSY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 23,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,440. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAKSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

