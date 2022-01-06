Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Amundi purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $118,171,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.93.

NYSE:MMC opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.