Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $168.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.93.

NYSE:MMC opened at $164.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.72. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

