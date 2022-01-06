Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MAURY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $38.73. 11,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 0.50. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $508.02 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

