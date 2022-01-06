Masari (MSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $334.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $353,560.37 and $334.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,119.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.65 or 0.07944457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.90 or 0.00317479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00924919 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.13 or 0.00464134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00257814 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

