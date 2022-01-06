Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price raised by Truist from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $64,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

