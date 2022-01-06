Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 1,833.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MMMW remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 151,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,936. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

