Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

