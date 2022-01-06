Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 241,700 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 241,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,545,000. Airbnb makes up 2.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $655,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.51.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.41. 21,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $110.18 billion and a PE ratio of -14.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

