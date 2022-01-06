Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys 108,600 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322,151 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $165,470,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863,226 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,710,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,098,000 after acquiring an additional 182,920 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 125,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,883,613. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

