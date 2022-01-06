Matthews International Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,353 shares during the quarter. Terns Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 3.48% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ TERN traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,402. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

