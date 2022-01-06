MCDEX (MCB) Price Hits $32.09 on Major Exchanges

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

