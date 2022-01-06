McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Sunday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.19 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 89,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

