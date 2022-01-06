Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

MPW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

