Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 6.8%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.21. Approximately 42,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 61,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

MDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

