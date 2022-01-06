Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Update

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSAC. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

