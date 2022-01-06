Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $745,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.