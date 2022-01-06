Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $833,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Catalent by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock worth $389,069,498. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

CTLT stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

