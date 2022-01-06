Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $886,000 Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after acquiring an additional 516,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,722 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $78,229,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

LPX stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

