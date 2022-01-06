Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $80,987,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $160.70 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day moving average is $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

