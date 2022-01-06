Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,139 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

