Melalie (MEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $224,019.68

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Melalie has a market cap of $224,019.68 and $26,881.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Melalie has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Melalie coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Melalie alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00059083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

Melalie (MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,491 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Buying and Selling Melalie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melalie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melalie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.